osz
Amiga Future Redaktion
Joined: 25 Oct 2018
Posts: 89
Location: Oldenburg
|Posted: 24.06.2019 - 10:22 Post subject: Watson-Interview mit "Lady Commodore"
Daniel Schurter, vom schweizer Online-Magazin Watson, sprach Ende 2017 mit Stefania Calcagno, einer der wenigen Frauen aus der Cracker- und Demoszene der C64- und Amiga-Tage. Daraus entstand ein kurzes Interview, in dem Stefania Calcagno, auch bekannt als "Lady Commodore", unteranderem auf ihre Zeit als Crackerin eingeht und erklärt warum wir das Interesse für alte Computer erhalten sollten.
Stefania Calcagno brachte sich das Programmieren in Maschinensprache auf dem C64 selbst bei und war auf dem Amiga in der Cracker- und Demoszene aktiv. Heute Arbeitet sie in Tessin als Chief Technology Officer.
Zum Interview: https://www.watson.ch/digital/retro/940880558-amiga-interview-mit-einer-frueheren-hackerin-und-crackerin
