Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41122
Location: Übersee
Posted: 22.06.2019 - 10:06 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Leben und sterben lassen
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
No Excuses
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Power Pyramids
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Albedo
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Falsches Spiel mit Roger Rabbit
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Modem Wars
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Vulcan: The Tunisian Campaign
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Effekten-Markt
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Börsenfieber
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Gradius
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Top Gun (NES)
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Castlevania
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Paradroid
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Echelon
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Hellfire Attack
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Sword of Sodan
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
Alien Legion
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
ATAX
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
Growth
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
R-Type
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
Goonies II, The
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
Kenseiden
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
Monopoly
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
Powerplay Hockey: USA vs. USSR
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
Circus Games
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
Conqueror (C64)
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
Def Con 5
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
Illusionen
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
King's Quest IV: The Perils of Rosella
ASM 2/89 20.06.2019
Cover: Sword of Sodan
19.06.2019
Shadow Caster
ASM 2/94 19.06.2019
Lawnmower Man, The
ASM 2/94 19.06.2019
Disney's Aladdin (SNES)
ASM 2/94 19.06.2019
Sam & Max: Hit the Road
ASM 2/94 19.06.2019
Leisure Suit Larry 6: Reiß auf oder schieb ab!
ASM 2/94 19.06.2019
Slater & Charlie Go Camping
ASM 2/94 19.06.2019
Space Baller
ASM 2/88 19.06.2019
Trash Heap
ASM 2/88 19.06.2019
Skyrider
ASM 2/88 19.06.2019
Helidrop
ASM 2/88 19.06.2019
Psycho Soldier
ASM 2/88 19.06.2019
Raffles
ASM 2/88 19.06.2019
Four Smash Hits from Hewson
ASM 2/88 19.06.2019
Enforcer, The (C64)
ASM 2/88 19.06.2019
Retro Gamer (deutsch) SH 1/2019
16.06.2019
Shadow Caster
PC Games 12/93 16.06.2019
Shadow Caster
Play Time 1/94 16.06.2019
Return to Zork
Play Time 1/94 16.06.2019
Strike Commander: Tactical Operations
PC Games 12/93 16.06.2019
Dracula Unleashed
PC Games 12/93 16.06.2019
Air Warrior
PC Games 12/93 16.06.2019
Mission Supernova
PC Games 12/93 16.06.2019
Lost In Time
PC Games 12/93 16.06.2019
Simon the Sorcerer
PC Games 12/93 16.06.2019
Toonstruck
PC Games 12/96 16.06.2019
Toonstruck
PC Joker 1/97 16.06.2019
Cover: Heavy Metal: F.A.K.K. 2
16.06.2019
NHL 94
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
FIFA International Soccer
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
X-Men
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
Cosmic Spacehead
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
Streets of Rage II
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
Double Dragon
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
Surf Ninjas (GG)
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
Asterix (Nintendo)
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
Alfred Chicken
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
Tom and Jerry: Frantic Antics!
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
Bubble Bobble Part 2
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
Lingo
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
Franky, Joe & Dirk: On the Tiles
Video Games 11/93 15.06.2019
Heavy Metal: F.A.K.K. 2
PC Joker 11/2000 15.06.2019
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
