Searching

Advanced Search

Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41122
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 22.06.2019 - 10:06    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Leben und sterben lassen ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
No Excuses ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Power Pyramids ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Albedo ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Falsches Spiel mit Roger Rabbit ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Modem Wars ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Vulcan: The Tunisian Campaign ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Effekten-Markt ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Börsenfieber ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Gradius ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Top Gun (NES) ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Castlevania ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Paradroid ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Echelon ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Hellfire Attack ASM 1/89     21.06.2019
Sword of Sodan ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
Alien Legion ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
ATAX ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
Growth ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
R-Type ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
Goonies II, The ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
Kenseiden ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
Monopoly ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
Powerplay Hockey: USA vs. USSR ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
Circus Games ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
Conqueror (C64) ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
Def Con 5 ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
Illusionen ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
King's Quest IV: The Perils of Rosella ASM 2/89     20.06.2019
Cover: Sword of Sodan     19.06.2019
Shadow Caster ASM 2/94     19.06.2019
Lawnmower Man, The ASM 2/94     19.06.2019
Disney's Aladdin (SNES) ASM 2/94     19.06.2019
Sam & Max: Hit the Road ASM 2/94     19.06.2019
Leisure Suit Larry 6: Reiß auf oder schieb ab! ASM 2/94     19.06.2019
Slater & Charlie Go Camping ASM 2/94     19.06.2019
Space Baller ASM 2/88     19.06.2019
Trash Heap ASM 2/88     19.06.2019
Skyrider ASM 2/88     19.06.2019
Helidrop ASM 2/88     19.06.2019
Psycho Soldier ASM 2/88     19.06.2019
Raffles ASM 2/88     19.06.2019
Four Smash Hits from Hewson ASM 2/88     19.06.2019
Enforcer, The (C64) ASM 2/88     19.06.2019
Retro Gamer (deutsch) SH 1/2019     16.06.2019
Shadow Caster PC Games 12/93     16.06.2019
Shadow Caster Play Time 1/94     16.06.2019
Return to Zork Play Time 1/94     16.06.2019
Strike Commander: Tactical Operations PC Games 12/93     16.06.2019
Dracula Unleashed PC Games 12/93     16.06.2019
Air Warrior PC Games 12/93     16.06.2019
Mission Supernova PC Games 12/93     16.06.2019
Lost In Time PC Games 12/93     16.06.2019
Simon the Sorcerer PC Games 12/93     16.06.2019
Toonstruck PC Games 12/96     16.06.2019
Toonstruck PC Joker 1/97     16.06.2019
Cover: Heavy Metal: F.A.K.K. 2     16.06.2019
NHL 94 Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
FIFA International Soccer Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
X-Men Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
Cosmic Spacehead Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
Streets of Rage II Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
Double Dragon Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
Surf Ninjas (GG) Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
Asterix (Nintendo) Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
Alfred Chicken Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
Tom and Jerry: Frantic Antics! Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
Bubble Bobble Part 2 Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
Lingo Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
Franky, Joe & Dirk: On the Tiles Video Games 11/93     15.06.2019
Heavy Metal: F.A.K.K. 2 PC Joker 11/2000     15.06.2019
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
