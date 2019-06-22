|
|Posted: 22.06.2019 - 10:06 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Assassin - [fixed] - (Team 17) wrong interrupt patch fixed, game doesn't crash anymore when collecting bonus symbols - Info
Assassin Special Edition - [fixed] - (Team 17) wrong interrupt patch fixed, game doesn't crash anymore when collecting bonus symbols - Info
Assassin Special Edition - [updated] - (Team 17) patch redone, RawDIC imager, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, ButtonWait support for mission info screens, automatic high-score load/save, interrupts fixed, intro skip added, trainer options added - Info
Full Contact - [fixed] - (Team 17) wrong interrupt patch fixed, intro music is now replayed properly - Info
Assassin - [updated] - (Team 17) patch redone, memory requirements changed to 512k chip and 512k other memory, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, ButtonWait support for mission info screens, automatic high-score load/save, interrupts fixed, intro skip added, trainer options added - Info
