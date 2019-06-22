|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41122
Location: Übersee
Posted: 22.06.2019 - 10:06 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Who Framed Roger Rabbit - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1988
EAS - Update the publisher page
Ancient Art Of War In The Skies, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Art De La Guerre, L' - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Arte De La Guerra, El / Ancient Art Of War, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
BrÃ¸derbund France - Update the publisher page
Art De La Guerre, L' - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Arte De La Guerra, El / Ancient Art Of War, The - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Art De La Guerre, L' - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Art De La Guerre, L' - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ancient Art Of War In The Skies, The - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ancient Art Of War In The Skies, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ancient Art Of War In The Skies, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ancient Art Of War In The Skies, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
AndrÃ© WÃ¼thrich (Wuethrich) - Update the artist page
CTA - Update the developer page
Arachnophobia - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Arachnophobia - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Arachnophobia - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Allan Abildgaard Kirkeby (Cutcreator/RSE^Static Bytes^PSN) - Update the artist page
Artronic - Update the developer page
Artronic - Update the publisher page
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Peter L. Christensen - Update the artist page
Allan Abildgaard Kirkeby (Cutcreator/RSE^Static Bytes^PSN) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Saturday Night Snooker - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
