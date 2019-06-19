|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 3085
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 21.06.2019 - 23:35 Post subject: Workbench Explorer 2.4 build 9430 veröffentlicht
|
|
|
19.06.2019 Workbench Explorer 2.4 build 9430 veröffentlicht
http://os4depot.net/?function=showfile&file=utility/filetool/workbenchexplorer.lha
Neu in dieser Version sind:
Hinzugefügt
- Im Fenster Version: Text wurde hinzugefügt, um zu verdeutlichen, was die Zahlen bedeuten.
Repariert
- Die Funktion get version mag .o (C kompiliertes Objekt) nicht sehr, so dass sie diese nun überspringt. Es verursachte eine Menge Abstürze.
Geändert
- Die Funktion get version prüft nun nur noch die ersten 512 Bytes von Nicht-ELF-Binärdateien, um die Sache zu beschleunigen. Viel schneller.
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum