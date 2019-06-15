Trap Runner Boxed Ve Vesalia

Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41099
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 17.06.2019 - 10:47    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Ms Mad Lemon: Tascam MD-CD1 Exploration featuring Amiga 500

I bought a Tascam MD-CD1. A professional grade Minidisc deck with a CD player, which I explore in this video and do some recordings from a Commodore Amiga 500.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPqzLguOnxo


AmigaFuture: RESHOOT R Vortrag

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLtKHFDta1Q


AmigaOS 4.1 Final Edition for Classic: Installation on AmiKit XE Modern Retro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqrG1B4YZFY


Let's Play Beneath a Steel Sky - Joeys neuer Körper #005

Beneath a Steel Sky ist *Free-to-Play* z.B. über GOG.com und ein absolut schönes Point&Click Adventure aus früheren Zeiten. Monkey Island, Indiana Jones, Loom usw. waren bei mir an der Tagesordnung und dieses Spiel besaß ich natürlich auch original als Amiga Diskettenversion (wenn ich mich recht erinnere waren es über 11 Stück)

Im heutigen Let's Play Video zeige ich euch BaSS (Beneath a Steel Sky) in der deutschen Subtitel Version.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JF5okW3etPA


Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #65 - Andrew and Rob Hewson!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z22UONQM1iE


Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #1 - retro music copyright violence, social network security, privacy

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFPxfLtar6g


Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #2 - The Return of Cinemaware

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=488zsVH6oOk


Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #3 - The Peruvian Scene

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXY6SlTOF_A


Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #4 - 3D Realms

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n712_1Wh4ns


Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #5 - The Frag Dolls

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Us0_hexJHbE


Ravi Abbott: My New Podcast - Remotely Interested , Channel Updates, The Retro Hour

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTP8aSnvK6A


Radio PARALAX: 22. Retro Daddel Day in Wuppertal - Retro-Quiz mit Wolfgang (Retrokompott.de) - 15.6.2019

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ry0vdzkhsXQ


Torque: [GER/ENG] Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - Special Edition #003

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fTz_7yWi3o
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
