Let's Play Beneath a Steel Sky - Joeys neuer Körper #005
Beneath a Steel Sky ist *Free-to-Play* z.B. über GOG.com und ein absolut schönes Point&Click Adventure aus früheren Zeiten. Monkey Island, Indiana Jones, Loom usw. waren bei mir an der Tagesordnung und dieses Spiel besaß ich natürlich auch original als Amiga Diskettenversion (wenn ich mich recht erinnere waren es über 11 Stück)
Im heutigen Let's Play Video zeige ich euch BaSS (Beneath a Steel Sky) in der deutschen Subtitel Version.
