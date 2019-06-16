|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41096
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 16.06.2019 - 13:39 Post subject: Amiga911 Maker Update veröffentlicht
Ein kleines Update für Amiga911 Maker ist jetzt in Form einer neuen Version der A911USBCopy-Datei verfügbar. Hier werden einige Probleme in Bezug auf ANAIIS 1.18 behandelt.
Mehr darüber findet Ihr hier, und es hier herunterladen.
http://amiga911maker.site11.com
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
