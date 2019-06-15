Vesalia RESHOOT R

AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41086
Location: Übersee

PostPosted: 15.06.2019 - 12:43    Post subject: Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage


Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Jan Vedral EMUIModules_0.2.lha (Development/E) 112 KB / Jun 13 2019
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_25.42.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jun 12 2019
Ola Söder InstallerLG_0.1.0a36.lha (System/Shell) 127 KB / Jun 12 2019
Stefan Haubenthal MCE_11.5.lha (Games/Editor) 2 MB / Jun 12 2019
Nicolas Sallin [url=http://www.morphos-storage.net/Games/Shoot 2D/rRootage_0.23.jpg][/url] rRootage_0.23.lha (Games/Shoot+2D) 3 MB / Jun 10 2019
Sebastian Jedruszkiewicz Frogger_2.07.lha (Multimedia) 870 KB / Jun 10 2019
Marcus Sackrow Leu_0.05.lha (Office/Spreadsheet) 8 MB / Jun 09 2019
Herbert Klackl Game_1577.lha (Games/Think) 1 MB / Jun 08 2019
Digital Images WipeOut_2097_Demo.lha (Games/Race) 3 MB / Jun 08 2019
Herbert Klackl XLogical_1.0.lha (Games/Think) 3 MB / Jun 08 2019
Herbert Klackl Hex-a-Hop_1.1.0.lha (Games/Think) 9 MB / Jun 08 2019
Szilárd Biró [url=http://www.morphos-storage.net/Games/Shoot 3D/uHexen2_1.5.9_Utils.jpg][/url] uHexen2_1.5.9_Utils.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 615 KB / Jun 08 2019
Szilárd Biró [url=http://www.morphos-storage.net/Games/Shoot 3D/uHexen2_1.5.9_World.jpg][/url] uHexen2_1.5.9_World.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 6 MB / Jun 08 2019
Szilárd Biró [url=http://www.morphos-storage.net/Games/Shoot 3D/uHexen2_1.5.9.jpg][/url] uHexen2_1.5.9.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 5 MB / Jun 08 2019
Herbert Klackl MOG_0.62.lha (Games/Action) 8 MB / Jun 08 2019
Herbert Klackl InterLOGIC_0.3.lha (Games/Think) 3 MB / Jun 08 2019
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle: MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
