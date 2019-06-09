User
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41086
Location: Übersee
Posted: 15.06.2019 - 12:43 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Samurai Shodown
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
Cacoma Knight in Bizyland
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
Championship Pool
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
We're Back!: A Dinosaur's Story
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
Beethoven's 2nd
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
Out to Lunch
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
Time Slip
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
Goal! (SNES)
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
Street Fighter II' - Special Champion Edition
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
General Chaos
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
Strider II
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
Disney's Aladdin
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
Bubsy: In Krallende Begegnungen der pelzigen Art
Video Games 11/93 10.06.2019
Joystick: PowerA Wired Controller Link
09.06.2019
Wolfchild
Video Games 1/94 09.06.2019
Prince of Persia
Video Games 1/94 09.06.2019
Pink Panther, The
Video Games 1/94 09.06.2019
Haunting Starring Polterguy
Video Games 1/94 09.06.2019
Jurassic Park (SNES)
Video Games 11/93 09.06.2019
Young Merlin
Video Games 11/93 09.06.2019
Super Mario All-Stars
Video Games 11/93 09.06.2019
Cool Spot
Video Games 11/93 09.06.2019
Space Ace (SNES)
Video Games 11/93 09.06.2019
World Heroes
Video Games 11/93 09.06.2019
Cover: World Class Leader Board
09.06.2019
Cover: Wonder Boy in Monster World
09.06.2019
Cover: Quackshot & Castle of Illusion
09.06.2019
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
PDF
