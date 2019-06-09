Vesalia RESHOOT R

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41086
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 15.06.2019 - 12:43    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Samurai Shodown Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
Cacoma Knight in Bizyland Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
Championship Pool Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
We're Back!: A Dinosaur's Story Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
Beethoven's 2nd Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
Out to Lunch Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
Time Slip Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
Goal! (SNES) Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
Street Fighter II' - Special Champion Edition Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
General Chaos Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
Strider II Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
Disney's Aladdin Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
Bubsy: In Krallende Begegnungen der pelzigen Art Video Games 11/93     10.06.2019
Joystick: PowerA Wired Controller Link     09.06.2019
Wolfchild Video Games 1/94     09.06.2019
Prince of Persia Video Games 1/94     09.06.2019
Pink Panther, The Video Games 1/94     09.06.2019
Haunting Starring Polterguy Video Games 1/94     09.06.2019
Jurassic Park (SNES) Video Games 11/93     09.06.2019
Young Merlin Video Games 11/93     09.06.2019
Super Mario All-Stars Video Games 11/93     09.06.2019
Cool Spot Video Games 11/93     09.06.2019
Space Ace (SNES) Video Games 11/93     09.06.2019
World Heroes Video Games 11/93     09.06.2019
Cover: World Class Leader Board     09.06.2019
Cover: Wonder Boy in Monster World     09.06.2019
Cover: Quackshot & Castle of Illusion     09.06.2019
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
