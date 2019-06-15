|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41086
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 15.06.2019 - 12:43 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Saturday Night Snooker - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Behind The Iron Gate - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Behind The Iron Gate - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Behind The Iron Gate - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Za Żelazną Bramą - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Za Żelazną Bramą - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Friday Night Pool - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Huckleberry Hound In Hollywood Capers - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Huckleberry Hound In Hollywood Capers - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
BosCar - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Club 21 - Update the publisher page
Jonathan Harris - Update the artist page
Jonathan Harris - Update the developer page
Jonathan Harris - Update the publisher page
DÃ©couvre Les Pays Du Monde - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gobliiins - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Goblins 3 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Goblins 3 - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Friday Night Pool - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Saturday Night Snooker - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Saturday Night Snooker - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Saturday Night Snooker - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jonathan Harris - Create one new publisher page
Douglas Barnett (O'Ducks) - Update the artist page
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum