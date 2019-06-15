RESHOOT R Trap Runner Boxed Ve

Author
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41086
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 15.06.2019 - 12:43    Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads


Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Saturday Night Snooker - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Behind The Iron Gate - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Behind The Iron Gate - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Behind The Iron Gate - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Za Żelazną Bramą - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Za Żelazną Bramą - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Friday Night Pool - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Huckleberry Hound In Hollywood Capers - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Huckleberry Hound In Hollywood Capers - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
BosCar - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Club 21 - Update the publisher page
Jonathan Harris - Update the artist page
Jonathan Harris - Update the developer page
Jonathan Harris - Update the publisher page
DÃ©couvre Les Pays Du Monde - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gobliiins - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Goblins 3 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Goblins 3 - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Friday Night Pool - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Saturday Night Snooker - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Saturday Night Snooker - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Saturday Night Snooker - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jonathan Harris - Create one new publisher page
Douglas Barnett (O'Ducks) - Update the artist page
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
