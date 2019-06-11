Trap Runner Boxed Ve Vesalia

RGCD kündigt Portierung von "Wolfing" für den Amig

 
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
PostPosted: 11.06.2019 - 08:42    Post subject: RGCD kündigt Portierung von "Wolfing" für den Amig
RGCD hat angekündigt den von Lazycow für die NesDev Competition 2017 herausgebrachten Platformer "Wolfing" nun auch für den Amiga zu portieren. Für C64 und PC (Linux, Mac, Windows) ist bereits eine Portierung von Wolfing vorhanden. Das zukünftige Release des Spiels soll jedoch noch überarbeitet werden und in einer verbesserten Version für den Amiga, C64 und den PC erscheinen. Wie es in der Meldung heißt, wird die Amiga-Version des Spiels lediglich 1 MB RAM benötigen.

Offizielle Ankündigung: https://www.rgcd.co.uk/2019/06/wolfling-commodore-64-commodore-amiga.html
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
