Trap Runner Boxed Ve Vesalia

User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE
Language:

 

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Privacy Policy

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Video über die Entwicklung von RESHOOT R

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41059
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 10.06.2019 - 11:40    Post subject: Video über die Entwicklung von RESHOOT R Quote


Auf dem Youtube-Channel der Amiga Future ist heute ein Video über die Entwicklung von RESHOOT R veröffentlicht worden.

Der deutsche Vortrag wurde von Richard Löwenstein auf der Classic Computing 2018 gehalten.

https://youtu.be/LLtKHFDta1Q
https://www.youtube.com/c/AmigaFuture

Wir danken den Verein zum Erhalt klassicher Computer e.V. für die Genehmigung das Video bei uns zu veröffentlichen.

Dieses Jahr findet übrigens wieder eine Classic Computing vom 20. bis 22. September in Lehre statt.

Genauere Informationen über diese interessante Veranstaltung findet ihr unter der URL http://www.classic-computing.de

https://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website ICQ Number
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT - 11 Hours
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Privacy Policy
Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold