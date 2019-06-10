|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41059
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 10.06.2019 - 11:40 Post subject: Video über die Entwicklung von RESHOOT R
|
|
|
Auf dem Youtube-Channel der Amiga Future ist heute ein Video über die Entwicklung von RESHOOT R veröffentlicht worden.
Der deutsche Vortrag wurde von Richard Löwenstein auf der Classic Computing 2018 gehalten.
https://youtu.be/LLtKHFDta1Q
https://www.youtube.com/c/AmigaFuture
Wir danken den Verein zum Erhalt klassicher Computer e.V. für die Genehmigung das Video bei uns zu veröffentlichen.
Dieses Jahr findet übrigens wieder eine Classic Computing vom 20. bis 22. September in Lehre statt.
Genauere Informationen über diese interessante Veranstaltung findet ihr unter der URL http://www.classic-computing.de
https://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum