|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
Helme
Amiga Future Redaktion
Joined: 02 Jan 2006
Posts: 4
|
|Posted: 10.06.2019 - 05:17 Post subject: Bilder der neuen Forensoftware von a1k
|
|
|
Auf Facebook kann man unter
[url]
https://www.facebook.com/a1k.org/photos/a.480848055343394/2267126176715564/?type=3&eid=ARBkyY4tUmYemK8MrGpsdR49cbkb7HGIcsaie1W72ay9X-8Q4YPbwzB-gdl3Ew9Hw9rnaN26I5LsUwca&__tn__=EHH-R
[/url]
erste Bilder der neuen Forensoftware von a1k.org betrachten.
Wann genau das Forum wieder eröffnet wird, ist aber noch nicht bekannt.
_________________
Amiga 1200, Elbox-Tower, Apollo 1240/25, 16 MB Ram, 8 GB 2,5"-HD, Commodore 1960
Pegasos 2, G4 (1 GHz), 256 MB DDR-Ram, 80 GB Hitachi HD, ATI RadeOn 9250 128MB
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum