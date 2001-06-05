Vesalia RESHOOT R

Benutzer
Benutzername:

Passwort:
 Automatisch einloggen



Ich habe mein Passwort vergessen!

Noch keinen Account?
Du kannst Dich KOSTENLOS registrieren!
Sprache:

 

» Home
» Heft Member
» News lesen
» News melden
» News Einstellung
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Inhaltsangaben
» Artikeldatenbank
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Download
 
Community
» Forum
» Galerie
» Kalender
 
Wissen
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Link-Sammlung
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Werbung
» Kontakt/Impressum
» Datenschutz

Suchen

Erweiterte suche

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue HOL Uploads

 
Neues Thema eröffnenNeue Antwort erstellen Amiga Future Foren-Übersicht -> News deutsch
Vorheriges Thema anzeigen :: Nächstes Thema anzeigen 
Autor Nachricht
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Anmeldungsdatum: 05.06.2001
Beiträge: 41049
Wohnort: Übersee

   germany
BeitragVerfasst am: 08.06.2019 - 11:32    Titel: Neue HOL Uploads Zitieren


Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Douglas Barnett (O'Ducks) - Update the artist page
Ben Daglish (Benn Daglish) - Update the artist page
Talespin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Talespin - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Talespin - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Mark Heaton - Update the artist page
Rudyard Heaton - Update the artist page
Celayne Heaton - Create one new artist page
Tony Racine - Create one new artist page
Dave Woodhouse - Create one new artist page
Mark Heaton - Create one new artist page
Grail, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Transplant - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Falcon - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Falcon - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Falcon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Falcon - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Falcon - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Solid Gold - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2013
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Nach oben   PDF
Benutzer-Profile anzeigen Private Nachricht senden E-Mail senden Website dieses Benutzers besuchen ICQ-Nummer
Beiträge der letzten Zeit anzeigen:   
Neues Thema eröffnenNeue Antwort erstellen Amiga Future Foren-Übersicht -> News deutsch
Alle Zeiten sind GMT - 11 Stunden
Seite 1 von 1

PDF
Gehe zu:  
Du kannst keine Beiträge in dieses Forum schreiben.
Du kannst auf Beiträge in diesem Forum nicht antworten.
Du kannst deine Beiträge in diesem Forum nicht bearbeiten.
Du kannst deine Beiträge in diesem Forum nicht löschen.
Du kannst an Umfragen in diesem Forum nicht mitmachen.



Datenschutzerklärung
Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold