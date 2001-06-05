|
Vorheriges Thema anzeigen :: Nächstes Thema anzeigen
Autor
Nachricht
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Anmeldungsdatum: 05.06.2001
Beiträge: 41049
Wohnort: Übersee
|Verfasst am: 08.06.2019 - 11:32 Titel: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Douglas Barnett (O'Ducks) - Update the artist page
Ben Daglish (Benn Daglish) - Update the artist page
Talespin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Talespin - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Talespin - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Mark Heaton - Update the artist page
Rudyard Heaton - Update the artist page
Celayne Heaton - Create one new artist page
Tony Racine - Create one new artist page
Dave Woodhouse - Create one new artist page
Mark Heaton - Create one new artist page
Grail, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Transplant - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Falcon - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Falcon - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Falcon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Falcon - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Falcon - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Solid Gold - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2013
