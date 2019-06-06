|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41033
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 06.06.2019 - 17:23 Post subject: A1k Forum momentan offline
Wegen einer Umstellung der Forum-Software vom A1k ist das Forum momentan offline.
Es wird einige Tage dauern bis auf die neue Forum-Software komplett umgestellt wurde.
http://www.a1k.org
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
