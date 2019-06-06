Vesalia RESHOOT R

Amiga Future

NetSurf 3.9dev SDL veröffentlicht

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41032
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 06.06.2019 - 10:20    Post subject: NetSurf 3.9dev SDL veröffentlicht
NetSurf wurde in der Version 3.9dev SDL veröffentlicht.

Änderungen:

* Auf die neuesten Quellen aktualisiert.
* Neues EaglePlayer.rexx-Skript - Verbesserte Mod-Wiedergabe von modules.pl und modarchive.org
* Die Wiedergabe von MP3- und MPEG-Konvertierungen aus YouTube korrigiert.
* Aktualisierung der httpsZertifikate Datei ca-bundle.
* Die Datei default.css wurde aktualisiert.
* Ein weiteres Zeichen in Hotlinks möglich.
* Doppelter Mauszeiger auf Scrollbuttons behoben.
* Die URL-Position bei der Größenänderung wurde korrigiert.
* Funktioniert wieder mit 030.

http://netsurf.baderman.net/netsurf-m68k.lha

http://ami-soft.blogspot.com
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
