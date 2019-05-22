User
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41016
Location: Übersee
Posted: 01.06.2019 - 13:52 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
RETURN Nr. 37
30.05.2019
Heretic II
PC Player 1/99 30.05.2019
Heretic II
PC Games 1/99 30.05.2019
Rowan's Battle of Britain
PC Player 2/2001 30.05.2019
Grim Fandango
PC Games 1/99 30.05.2019
Comanche: Maximum Overkill - Mission Disk 1
PC Games 7/93 30.05.2019
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
PC Games 7/93 30.05.2019
Empire Deluxe
PC Games 7/93 30.05.2019
A-Train Construction Set
PC Games 7/93 30.05.2019
Trump Castle 3
PC Games 7/93 30.05.2019
Hoyle Classic Card Games
PC Games 7/93 30.05.2019
Eye of the Beholder III: Assault on Myth Drannor
PC Games 7/93 30.05.2019
El-Fish
PC Games 7/93 30.05.2019
Battle Isle Data Disk II: Der Mond von Cromos
PC Games 7/93 30.05.2019
Rise 2: Resurrection
Video Games 5/96 27.05.2019
Stundenglas, Das
Power Play 12/90 27.05.2019
Lettrix
Power Play 12/90 27.05.2019
Quarantine
Power Play 1/95 27.05.2019
Lothar Matthäus Super Soccer
Power Play 1/95 27.05.2019
Fortress of Dr. Radiaki, The
Power Play 1/95 27.05.2019
Royal Flush
Power Play 1/95 27.05.2019
Cyberwar
Power Play 1/95 27.05.2019
Noctropolis
Power Play 1/95 27.05.2019
Lords of the Realm
Power Play 1/95 27.05.2019
Bundesliga Manager Hattrick
Power Play 1/95 27.05.2019
Dominus
Power Play 1/95 27.05.2019
Dawn Patrol
Power Play 1/95 27.05.2019
U.S. Navy Fighters
Power Play 1/95 27.05.2019
Battlecorps
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Vay
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Heimdall
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Sensible Soccer: European Champions (94)
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Radical Rex
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
World Cup USA 94
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Hardball III
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Sonic Spinball
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Cool Spot
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Donkey Kong (Game Boy)
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Tetris 2
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Lucle
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Blues Brothers, The
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Race Days
Video Games 9/94 26.05.2019
Ecstatica
ASM 2/95 22.05.2019
Earthworm Jim
ASM 2/95 22.05.2019
Gauntlet: The Deeper Dungeons
ASM 7/87 22.05.2019
Solar Coaster
ASM 7/87 22.05.2019
Martianoids
ASM 7/87 22.05.2019
Sprong
ASM 7/87 22.05.2019
Suicide Voyage
ASM 7/87 22.05.2019
Chronos: A Tapestry of Time
ASM 7/87 22.05.2019
Zarjaz
ASM 7/87 22.05.2019
Dogfight 2187
ASM 7/87 22.05.2019
Liberator / Space Fiends
ASM 7/87 22.05.2019
Goldrunner
ASM 7/87 22.05.2019
Ziggurat
ASM 7/87 22.05.2019
Killer Ring
ASM 7/87 22.05.2019
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
