PostPosted: 01.06.2019 - 13:52


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

RETURN Nr. 37     30.05.2019
Heretic II PC Player 1/99     30.05.2019
Heretic II PC Games 1/99     30.05.2019
Rowan's Battle of Britain PC Player 2/2001     30.05.2019
Grim Fandango PC Games 1/99     30.05.2019
Comanche: Maximum Overkill - Mission Disk 1 PC Games 7/93     30.05.2019
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York PC Games 7/93     30.05.2019
Empire Deluxe PC Games 7/93     30.05.2019
A-Train Construction Set PC Games 7/93     30.05.2019
Trump Castle 3 PC Games 7/93     30.05.2019
Hoyle Classic Card Games PC Games 7/93     30.05.2019
Eye of the Beholder III: Assault on Myth Drannor PC Games 7/93     30.05.2019
El-Fish PC Games 7/93     30.05.2019
Battle Isle Data Disk II: Der Mond von Cromos PC Games 7/93     30.05.2019
Rise 2: Resurrection Video Games 5/96     27.05.2019
Stundenglas, Das Power Play 12/90     27.05.2019
Lettrix Power Play 12/90     27.05.2019
Quarantine Power Play 1/95     27.05.2019
Lothar Matthäus Super Soccer Power Play 1/95     27.05.2019
Fortress of Dr. Radiaki, The Power Play 1/95     27.05.2019
Royal Flush Power Play 1/95     27.05.2019
Cyberwar Power Play 1/95     27.05.2019
Noctropolis Power Play 1/95     27.05.2019
Lords of the Realm Power Play 1/95     27.05.2019
Bundesliga Manager Hattrick Power Play 1/95     27.05.2019
Dominus Power Play 1/95     27.05.2019
Dawn Patrol Power Play 1/95     27.05.2019
U.S. Navy Fighters Power Play 1/95     27.05.2019
Battlecorps Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Vay Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Heimdall Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Sensible Soccer: European Champions (94) Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Radical Rex Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
World Cup USA 94 Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Hardball III Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Sonic Spinball Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Cool Spot Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Donkey Kong (Game Boy) Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Tetris 2 Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Lucle Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Blues Brothers, The Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Race Days Video Games 9/94     26.05.2019
Ecstatica ASM 2/95     22.05.2019
Earthworm Jim ASM 2/95     22.05.2019
Gauntlet: The Deeper Dungeons ASM 7/87     22.05.2019
Solar Coaster ASM 7/87     22.05.2019
Martianoids ASM 7/87     22.05.2019
Sprong ASM 7/87     22.05.2019
Suicide Voyage ASM 7/87     22.05.2019
Chronos: A Tapestry of Time ASM 7/87     22.05.2019
Zarjaz ASM 7/87     22.05.2019
Dogfight 2187 ASM 7/87     22.05.2019
Liberator / Space Fiends ASM 7/87     22.05.2019
Goldrunner ASM 7/87     22.05.2019
Ziggurat ASM 7/87     22.05.2019
Killer Ring ASM 7/87     22.05.2019
News verfasst von: AndreasM

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
