Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41016
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 01.06.2019 - 13:52 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Worldwide Hunting - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Worldwide Hunting - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jonathan Sposato - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Gateway Y / Gateway Ypsilon - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Master Of The Town - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gateway Y / Gateway Ypsilon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Worldwide Hunting - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Master Of The Town - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Master Of The Town - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gateway Y / Gateway Ypsilon - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gateway Y / Gateway Ypsilon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gateway Y / Gateway Ypsilon - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gateway Y / Gateway Ypsilon - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gateway Y / Gateway Ypsilon - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ypsilon Arts - Create one new developer page
Mike Meixner - Update the artist page
Wonderboy In Monsterland / Super Wonder Boy in Monster Land - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
3D Pool / Maltese Joe's 3D Pool - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Robert L. Hylands - Update the artist page
Master Mix / Sega Master Mix - Upload 1 Disk scan picture -
Wonderboy In Monsterland / Super Wonder Boy in Monster Land - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Wonderboy In Monsterland / Super Wonder Boy in Monster Land - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Rob Brooks - Update the artist page
Laura P. Paul - Update the artist page
Mike Meixner - Create one new artist page
Rick Dangerous - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Gary Liddon - Update the artist page
Joe Bonar (Big Q) - Update the artist page
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
