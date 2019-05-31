|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40998
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 31.05.2019 - 09:42 Post subject: ADF-Copy 1.010 veröffentlicht
ADF-Copy wurde in der Version 1.010 veröffentlicht
Dominik Tonn schreibt:
Ich habe die Option hinzugefügt, um eine komplette Festplatte zu löschen. Dadurch wird die gesamte Festplatte mit 4µs (2µs für HD-Medien) Flussübergängen gefüllt. Dies ist auch eine Option, die vor dem Schreiben eines Images oder beim Formatieren einer Festplatte verwendet werden kann. Dies hilft beim Überschreiben älterer oder nicht amiga-formatierter Festplatten. Außerdem sollten alle Schreibvorgänge jetzt schneller ausgeführt werden.
Diese neue Version erfordert die neueste ADF-Drive-Firmware.
http://nickslabor.niteto.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
