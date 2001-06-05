AndreasM

Verfasst am: 07.05.2019 - 09:48 Titel: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Thomaniac: #1086 Zock' mal wieder...Deluxe Pac Man, eine der besten Versionen für den Amiga!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UU3kkZbEtb4





Thomaniac: #1088 Ambermoon Folge 106: Die Ruinen von Gemstone [Amiga]



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzVfVhp9o3U





Onkyo TA-2060 3 head tape deck - Repair & Maintenance



Since i'm maintaining my hi-fi system, I might as well sort out my Onkyo TA-2060 3 head direct drive tape deck. Since it had some issues with wow and flutter when recording. In this episode I figure out how to replace the belts and so some recording tests.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rm0Av-Z6vmk





Crystal Clear PAL Amiga Emulation on a 16:9 Display - Ultimate Edition



If we try to use Automatic Scalling to automatically scale all the games to full frame, it produced a garbled font effect, and is not 1:1.



I never realised this because I always had the Bilinear Filter switched on, which hides those screen glitches. Without the filter, my mistake was clear to see.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlt1ZlHhnHU





Thomaniac: #1091 Der CD-RumTreiber #22: Amiga CD 10/95 Public Domain Games Part 7 [Amiga 2000]



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scWgETG9N6Y





Thomaniac: #1094 Ambermoon Folge 107: Die Ruinen von Gemstone, Part 2 [Amiga]



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gmv7oJNrgbM





Ms Mad Lemon: Amiga 600 Repair & Recap



My beautiful Amiga 600 had gone faulty and refused to boot, it was stuck in a boot loop with a black screen showing constantly and the caps lock light constantly on. I did a recap on this machine and then started off fault finding with the SIDbox team (My lovely friends) in the end we fixed the issue! )



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_1TzCj_v9E

