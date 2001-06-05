|
|Verfasst am: 07.05.2019 - 09:48 Titel: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
|
|
|
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
Thomaniac: #1086 Zock' mal wieder...Deluxe Pac Man, eine der besten Versionen für den Amiga!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UU3kkZbEtb4
Thomaniac: #1088 Ambermoon Folge 106: Die Ruinen von Gemstone [Amiga]
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzVfVhp9o3U
Onkyo TA-2060 3 head tape deck - Repair & Maintenance
Since i'm maintaining my hi-fi system, I might as well sort out my Onkyo TA-2060 3 head direct drive tape deck. Since it had some issues with wow and flutter when recording. In this episode I figure out how to replace the belts and so some recording tests.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rm0Av-Z6vmk
Crystal Clear PAL Amiga Emulation on a 16:9 Display - Ultimate Edition
If we try to use Automatic Scalling to automatically scale all the games to full frame, it produced a garbled font effect, and is not 1:1.
I never realised this because I always had the Bilinear Filter switched on, which hides those screen glitches. Without the filter, my mistake was clear to see.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlt1ZlHhnHU
Thomaniac: #1091 Der CD-RumTreiber #22: Amiga CD 10/95 Public Domain Games Part 7 [Amiga 2000]
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scWgETG9N6Y
Thomaniac: #1094 Ambermoon Folge 107: Die Ruinen von Gemstone, Part 2 [Amiga]
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gmv7oJNrgbM
Ms Mad Lemon: Amiga 600 Repair & Recap
My beautiful Amiga 600 had gone faulty and refused to boot, it was stuck in a boot loop with a black screen showing constantly and the caps lock light constantly on. I did a recap on this machine and then started off fault finding with the SIDbox team (My lovely friends) in the end we fixed the issue! )
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_1TzCj_v9E
