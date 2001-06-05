RESHOOT R Trap Runner Boxed Ve

Benutzer
Benutzername:

Passwort:
 Automatisch einloggen



Ich habe mein Passwort vergessen!

Noch keinen Account?
Du kannst Dich KOSTENLOS registrieren!
Sprache:

 

» Home
» Heft Member
» News lesen
» News melden
» News Einstellung
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Inhaltsangaben
» Artikeldatenbank
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Download
 
Community
» Forum
» Galerie
» Kalender
 
Wissen
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Link-Sammlung
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Werbung
» Kontakt/Impressum
» Datenschutz

Suchen

Erweiterte suche

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Neues Thema eröffnenNeue Antwort erstellen Amiga Future Foren-Übersicht -> News deutsch
Vorheriges Thema anzeigen :: Nächstes Thema anzeigen 
Autor Nachricht
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Anmeldungsdatum: 05.06.2001
Beiträge: 40979
Wohnort: Übersee

   germany
BeitragVerfasst am: 07.05.2019 - 09:48    Titel: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Zitieren
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Thomaniac: #1086 Zock' mal wieder...Deluxe Pac Man, eine der besten Versionen für den Amiga!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UU3kkZbEtb4


Thomaniac: #1088 Ambermoon Folge 106: Die Ruinen von Gemstone [Amiga]

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzVfVhp9o3U


Onkyo TA-2060 3 head tape deck - Repair & Maintenance

Since i'm maintaining my hi-fi system, I might as well sort out my Onkyo TA-2060 3 head direct drive tape deck. Since it had some issues with wow and flutter when recording. In this episode I figure out how to replace the belts and so some recording tests.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rm0Av-Z6vmk


Crystal Clear PAL Amiga Emulation on a 16:9 Display - Ultimate Edition

If we try to use Automatic Scalling to automatically scale all the games to full frame, it produced a garbled font effect, and is not 1:1.

I never realised this because I always had the Bilinear Filter switched on, which hides those screen glitches. Without the filter, my mistake was clear to see.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlt1ZlHhnHU


Thomaniac: #1091 Der CD-RumTreiber #22: Amiga CD 10/95 Public Domain Games Part 7 [Amiga 2000]

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scWgETG9N6Y


Thomaniac: #1094 Ambermoon Folge 107: Die Ruinen von Gemstone, Part 2 [Amiga]

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gmv7oJNrgbM


Ms Mad Lemon: Amiga 600 Repair & Recap

My beautiful Amiga 600 had gone faulty and refused to boot, it was stuck in a boot loop with a black screen showing constantly and the caps lock light constantly on. I did a recap on this machine and then started off fault finding with the SIDbox team (My lovely friends) in the end we fixed the issue! )

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_1TzCj_v9E
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Nach oben   PDF
Benutzer-Profile anzeigen Private Nachricht senden E-Mail senden Website dieses Benutzers besuchen ICQ-Nummer
Beiträge der letzten Zeit anzeigen:   
Neues Thema eröffnenNeue Antwort erstellen Amiga Future Foren-Übersicht -> News deutsch
Alle Zeiten sind GMT - 11 Stunden
Seite 1 von 1

PDF
Gehe zu:  
Du kannst keine Beiträge in dieses Forum schreiben.
Du kannst auf Beiträge in diesem Forum nicht antworten.
Du kannst deine Beiträge in diesem Forum nicht bearbeiten.
Du kannst deine Beiträge in diesem Forum nicht löschen.
Du kannst an Umfragen in diesem Forum nicht mitmachen.



Datenschutzerklärung
Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold