Posted: 23.04.2019 - 10:10 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Ms Mad Lemon: CU Amiga: May 1994 Flipthrough - Chillout Time



I have never laughed so much while reading an Amiga magazine!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwpbjGohuCo





Charlie Chimp 1 and 2 (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com



Charlie Chimp was the winner of the GamesMaster "Design a game in AMOS" competition, and spawned a number of sequels. Its a simple platformer, with one or two familiar gameplay mechanics, so lets check it out.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5cQiZhRxD8





Deluxe Galaga AGA - Live High Score - Lemon Compo 2019



This was a live play of my highest score in this years Deluxe Galaga AGA competition. I know, the footage is very boring, and so I speeded up the boring parts from 39:15 mins - for those insane enough to want to watch this all the way through. Its perhaps not the furthest I've been, but its my best score by far. This was never meant to be a review, as I already reviewed it ages ago! This is just a live high scoring run for those in the competition who wanted to know how I did it.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M7TFwvqLwe4





Thomaniac: #1075 Ambermoon Folge 104: Die Quest des Waldhüters Part 3 [Amiga]



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xUQgdy1d5o





Thomaniac: #1080 Der CD-RumTreiber #21: Amiga CD 10/95 Public Domain Games Part 6 [Amiga 2000]



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtXswdtebdA





Thomaniac: #1079 Zock' mal wieder...Dragon Ninja: Hier kommt die Zahnfee ? [Amiga]



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rxVZYAgfLw





RetroDemoScene: Abyss - Coda - Amiga Intro (50 FPS)



Supercool OCS intro by Abyss, this is Coda!

Released at Revision 2019...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxnBeTD8tng





RetroDemoScene: Nah- Kolor - Down to the Molecular... - Amiga Intro - AGA (50 FPS)



Excellent AGA intro from the guys at Nah-Kolor, this is "Down to the molecular hexagons and cube chains"

Released at Revision 2019...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pC8Usx3ecjE





The Guru Meditation: How to Display 24 Bit Graphics on a Commodore Amiga 1000 - DCTV Demo Review



Bill and Anthony give an in-depth demonstration / review of Digital Creations brilliant DCTV. DCTV is a vintage video digitizer that allows you to digitize and display 24 bit looking graphics and animation on any Commodore Amiga computer by using a very unique display technique / hack to a retro standard definition NTSC video signal.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6qK9b6lPDw





Thomaniac: #1084 Ambermoon Folge 105: Kays' Amulett [Amiga]



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtzQkh_3xHE





RetroDemoScene: Spaceballs - Goon Royale - Amiga 64k Intro - AGA (50 FPS)



Spaceballs with another great Amiga production, this is Goon Royale. Released at Revision 2019...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hM2ywDJ0EsA





RetroDemoScene: Lemon. & The Deadliners & Oxygene - De Profundis - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)



Fantastic OCS demo which has it's release at Revision 2019...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nT1JB9-sRmA





RetroDemoScene: The Black Lotus - Eon - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)



Party version of the awesome TBL OCS release from Revision 2019...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iD9xk3SDSYc

