Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40907
Location: Übersee
Posted: 20.04.2019 - 14:29 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Mega Man 8
Mega Fun 4/97 18.04.2019
Dragon Force
Mega Fun 4/97 18.04.2019
NBA Hangtime
Mega Fun 4/97 18.04.2019
Treasures of the Savage Frontier
PC Joker 4/92 18.04.2019
Dark Queen of Krynn, The
PC Joker 4/92 18.04.2019
Samurai: The Way of the Warrior
PC Joker 4/92 18.04.2019
Perfect General, The
PC Joker 4/92 18.04.2019
Manchester United Europe
PC Joker 4/92 18.04.2019
Toyota Celica GT Rally
PC Joker 4/92 18.04.2019
B-17 Flying Fortress
PC Joker 5/92 18.04.2019
J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, Vol. II
PC Joker 5/92 18.04.2019
Road & Track presents Grand Prix Unlimited
PC Joker 5/92 18.04.2019
European Championship 1992
PC Joker 5/92 18.04.2019
Multi Player Soccer Manager
PC Joker 5/92 18.04.2019
Super Mario 64
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
Pilotwings 64
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
Turok: Dinosaur Hunter
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
Star Wars - Shadows of the Empire
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
Wave Race 64
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
Contra: Legacy of War
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
Fighters Megamix
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
Soul Blade
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
Bubsy 3D
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
Riot
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
King's Field
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
Devil's Deception
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
Warhammer: Dark Omen
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
Area 51
Mega Fun 3/97 14.04.2019
European Air War
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
Spearhead
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
Tiger Woods 99 PGA Tour Golf
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
Sports TV: Boxing!
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
101: The Airborne Invasion of Normandy
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
Total Air War
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
MiG-29 Fulcrum (1998)
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
F-16 Multirole Fighter
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
H.E.D.Z.: Head Extreme Destruction Zone
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
Fünfte Element, Das
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
O.D.T.
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
Barrage
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
Captain Gysi: Galaxis Futura
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
Antigotchi: Der Kanzler
PC Joker 11/98 13.04.2019
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
