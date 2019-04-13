Trap Runner Boxed Ve Vesalia

Amiga Future

Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40907
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 20.04.2019 - 14:29    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Mega Man 8 Mega Fun 4/97     18.04.2019
Dragon Force Mega Fun 4/97     18.04.2019
NBA Hangtime Mega Fun 4/97     18.04.2019
Treasures of the Savage Frontier PC Joker 4/92     18.04.2019
Dark Queen of Krynn, The PC Joker 4/92     18.04.2019
Samurai: The Way of the Warrior PC Joker 4/92     18.04.2019
Perfect General, The PC Joker 4/92     18.04.2019
Manchester United Europe PC Joker 4/92     18.04.2019
Toyota Celica GT Rally PC Joker 4/92     18.04.2019
B-17 Flying Fortress PC Joker 5/92     18.04.2019
J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, Vol. II PC Joker 5/92     18.04.2019
Road & Track presents Grand Prix Unlimited PC Joker 5/92     18.04.2019
European Championship 1992 PC Joker 5/92     18.04.2019
Multi Player Soccer Manager PC Joker 5/92     18.04.2019
Super Mario 64 Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
Pilotwings 64 Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
Turok: Dinosaur Hunter Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
Star Wars - Shadows of the Empire Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
Wave Race 64 Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
Contra: Legacy of War Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
Fighters Megamix Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
Soul Blade Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
Bubsy 3D Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
Riot Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
King's Field Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
Devil's Deception Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
Warhammer: Dark Omen Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
Area 51 Mega Fun 3/97     14.04.2019
European Air War PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
Spearhead PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
Tiger Woods 99 PGA Tour Golf PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
Sports TV: Boxing! PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
101: The Airborne Invasion of Normandy PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
Total Air War PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
MiG-29 Fulcrum (1998) PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
F-16 Multirole Fighter PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
H.E.D.Z.: Head Extreme Destruction Zone PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
Fünfte Element, Das PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
O.D.T. PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
Barrage PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
Shogo: Mobile Armor Division PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
Captain Gysi: Galaxis Futura PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
Antigotchi: Der Kanzler PC Joker 11/98     13.04.2019
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT - 11 Hours
Page 1 of 1

