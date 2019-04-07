RESHOOT R Trap Runner Boxed Ve

AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40890
Location: Übersee

PostPosted: 13.04.2019 - 12:12    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Mega lo Mania PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
Cool Croc Twins, The PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
Super Ski II PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
World Class Rugby PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
Global Conquest PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
Rampart PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
Traders PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
A320 Airbus PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
Bargon Attack PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
Legend PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
Super Tetris PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
Mindwaste PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
Midwinter II: Flames of Freedom PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles PC Joker 4/92     11.04.2019
Kult-System: Amiga 600     08.04.2019
Kayden Garth ASM 1/89     07.04.2019
Comanche Gold PC Games 7/98     07.04.2019
Triple Play 99 PC Games 7/98     07.04.2019
Luftwaffe Commander: WWII Combat Flight Simulator PC Joker 3/99     07.04.2019
Fighter Squadron: The Screamin' Demons over Europe PC Joker 3/99     07.04.2019
Dark Vengeance PC Joker 3/99     07.04.2019
Uprising 2: Lead and Destroy PC Joker 3/99     07.04.2019
Actua Soccer 3 PC Joker 3/99     07.04.2019
Links LS 1999 PC Joker 3/99     07.04.2019
Pro 18 World Tour Golf PC Joker 3/99     07.04.2019
Extreme-G: XG2 PC Joker 3/99     07.04.2019
Snow Wave Avalanche PC Joker 3/99     07.04.2019
Quest for Glory V: Drachenfeuer PC Joker 3/99     07.04.2019
Biosys PC Joker 3/99     07.04.2019
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
