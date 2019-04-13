|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40890
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 13.04.2019 - 12:12 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Bush Buck: A Global Treasure Hunt - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bush Buck: A Global Treasure Hunt - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wiz 'n' Liz - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
