Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40872
Location: Übersee
Posted: 11.04.2019 - 16:21 Post subject: Amiga Future 138 Vorschau und Leseproben online
Von der Ausgabe 138 (Mai/Juni 2019) der Amiga Future sind seit heute die farbigen Leseproben sowie die bunte Vorschau online.
Achtung! Vom 6. bis 29. Mai machen wir Urlaub.
Innerhalb dieser Zeit können keine emails von uns beantwortet werden.
Bestellungen über unseren Onlineshop werden ab dem 29. Mai natürlich so schnell wie möglich von uns abgearbeitet.
Das gilt auch für Download-Käufe. Auch diese müssen wir per Hand abarbeiten.
Bitte beachtet das wenn ihr die Amiga Future bei uns bestellt.
Einige Artikel in dieser Ausgabe:
Interview Frank Wille
Show Report Amiga Ireland Meetup 2019
ARexx Workshop #1
Und natürlich noch vieles, vieles mehr.
Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr unter dem Link: https://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=13
Die Amiga Future ist als deutsches und englisches Print-Magazin direkt bei der Redaktion und diversen Amiga Fachhändlern verfügbar.
Heft ansehen: https://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=13
Heft bestellen: http://www.amigashop.org
https://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
