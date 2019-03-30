User
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40852
Location: Übersee
Posted: 06.04.2019 - 11:14 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Warcraft: Orcs & Humans
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
Doppelpass
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
Quest for Glory: Schatten der Dunkelheit
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
Horde, The
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
NASCAR Racing
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
Rise of the Robots
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
Menzoberranzan
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
Star Wars - X-Wing - Collector's CD-ROM
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
Panzer General
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
World Cup Golf
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
Metaltech: Battledrome
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
Space Federation
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
Cyberwar
PC Games 2/95 04.04.2019
Computer Flohmarkt 3/98
01.04.2019
Highscreen Highlights 6/94
01.04.2019
Highscreen Highlights 7/94
01.04.2019
OS/2 Spezial 1/95
01.04.2019
PC Action Plus 1/98
01.04.2019
PC Direkt 2/92
01.04.2019
PC Direkt 3/92
01.04.2019
PCgo! 5/96
01.04.2019
PC Online 1/95
01.04.2019
PC Professionell 12/98
01.04.2019
Atari Special 3/88
01.04.2019
Atari Special 2/89
01.04.2019
Atari Special SH 1/88
01.04.2019
Atari Special SH 2/88
01.04.2019
Atari Special SH 3
01.04.2019
Retro-Artikel: SEGA Mega Drive Mini
31.03.2019
Aces of the Pacific: Expansion Disk - WWII: 1946
Play Time 4/93 31.03.2019
Metal Fatigue
PC Joker 4/2000 31.03.2019
Theocracy
PC Joker 4/2000 31.03.2019
Stephen King's F13: Strg, Alt,...Entsetzen!
PC Joker 4/2000 31.03.2019
Renegade Racers
PC Joker 4/2000 31.03.2019
Dracula: The Resurrection
PC Joker 4/2000 31.03.2019
Demolition Racer
PC Joker 4/2000 31.03.2019
Disciples: Sacred Lands
PC Joker 4/2000 31.03.2019
TalonSoft's Rising Sun
PC Joker 4/2000 31.03.2019
Operation Mittelmeer
PC Joker 4/2000 31.03.2019
Risiko II
PC Joker 4/2000 31.03.2019
Grand Prix World
PC Joker 4/2000 31.03.2019
The Sims
PC Joker 4/2000 31.03.2019
Gearheads
PC Joker 8/96 30.03.2019
Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal
PC Joker 8/96 30.03.2019
Total Mania
PC Joker 8/96 30.03.2019
Magic Carpet Plus
PC Joker 8/96 30.03.2019
Agent XXL und das Geheimnis der Quadrate
PC Joker 6/96 30.03.2019
Star Trek - Deep Space Nine: Harbinger
PC Joker 6/96 30.03.2019
Spud!
PC Joker 6/96 30.03.2019
D
PC Joker 6/96 30.03.2019
Fox Hunt
PC Joker 6/96 30.03.2019
Bad Mojo
PC Joker 6/96 30.03.2019
Zeddas: Servant of Sheol
PC Joker 6/96 30.03.2019
Detritus: The Daemons Quest
PC Joker 6/96 30.03.2019
Ripper
PC Joker 6/96 30.03.2019
Abuse
PC Joker 6/96 30.03.2019
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
