News deutsch
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40813
Location: Übersee
Posted: 30.03.2019 - 10:02 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Hero Quest
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
Bush Buck: Eine Weltweite Schatzsuche
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
Wayne Gretzky Hockey 2
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
Titus the Fox: To Marrakech and Back
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
Storm Master
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
Obitus
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
Taking of Beverly Hills, The
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
Cruise for a Corpse
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
Commander Keen VI: Aliens ate my Baby Sitter!
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
Super Space Invaders
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
TV Sports Boxing
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
Paragliding Simulation
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4.0
PC Joker 3/92 27.03.2019
Lure of the Temptress
PC Joker 4/92 27.03.2019
Dark Seed
PC Joker 4/92 27.03.2019
Space Max
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Aces of the Pacific
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Eternam
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Planet's Edge: The Point of No Return
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Osiris
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Chris Crawford's Patton Strikes Back: The Battle of the Bulge
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Fireteam 2200
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Shuttle: The Space Flight Simulator
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Roger Rabbit in Hare Raising Havoc
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
GO Simulator
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Double Mind
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Magic Candle II, The: The Four and Forty
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Star Trek: 25th Anniversary
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Soul Crystal
PC Joker 3/92 26.03.2019
Atari Journal 2/92
24.03.2019
Atari Journal 6/92
24.03.2019
Atari Journal 7/92
24.03.2019
Atari Journal 10/92
24.03.2019
Atari Journal 1/93
Letzte Ausgabe 24.03.2019
ST-Computer 4/2017
24.03.2019
ST-Computer 3/2018
24.03.2019
ST-Computer 6/2018
24.03.2019
ST-Computer 2/2019
24.03.2019
ST-Computer SH 1
24.03.2019
ST-Computer SH 5
24.03.2019
Kult-Buch: Neue Game-Boy-Spiele
22.03.2019
Kult-Buch: Strategie und Action
22.03.2019
Kult-Buch: Das Sport-Spielebuch
22.03.2019
Cover: Asteroids
22.03.2019
Cover: Bobby geht nach Hause
22.03.2019
Cover: Schlümpfe, Die
22.03.2019
Cover: Super Street Fighter II
22.03.2019
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
