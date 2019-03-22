Vesalia RESHOOT R

Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40813
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 30.03.2019 - 10:02    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Hero Quest PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
Bush Buck: Eine Weltweite Schatzsuche PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
Wayne Gretzky Hockey 2 PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
Titus the Fox: To Marrakech and Back PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
Storm Master PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
Obitus PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
Taking of Beverly Hills, The PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
Cruise for a Corpse PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
Commander Keen VI: Aliens ate my Baby Sitter! PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
Super Space Invaders PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
TV Sports Boxing PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
Paragliding Simulation PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4.0 PC Joker 3/92     27.03.2019
Lure of the Temptress PC Joker 4/92     27.03.2019
Dark Seed PC Joker 4/92     27.03.2019
Space Max PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Aces of the Pacific PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Eternam PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Planet's Edge: The Point of No Return PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Osiris PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Chris Crawford's Patton Strikes Back: The Battle of the Bulge PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Fireteam 2200 PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Shuttle: The Space Flight Simulator PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Roger Rabbit in Hare Raising Havoc PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
GO Simulator PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Double Mind PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Magic Candle II, The: The Four and Forty PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Star Trek: 25th Anniversary PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Soul Crystal PC Joker 3/92     26.03.2019
Atari Journal 2/92     24.03.2019
Atari Journal 6/92     24.03.2019
Atari Journal 7/92     24.03.2019
Atari Journal 10/92     24.03.2019
Atari Journal 1/93 Letzte Ausgabe     24.03.2019
ST-Computer 4/2017     24.03.2019
ST-Computer 3/2018     24.03.2019
ST-Computer 6/2018     24.03.2019
ST-Computer 2/2019     24.03.2019
ST-Computer SH 1     24.03.2019
ST-Computer SH 5     24.03.2019
Kult-Buch: Neue Game-Boy-Spiele     22.03.2019
Kult-Buch: Strategie und Action     22.03.2019
Kult-Buch: Das Sport-Spielebuch     22.03.2019
Cover: Asteroids     22.03.2019
Cover: Bobby geht nach Hause     22.03.2019
Cover: Schlümpfe, Die     22.03.2019
Cover: Super Street Fighter II     22.03.2019
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
