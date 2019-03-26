|
osz
Amiga Future Redaktion
Joined: 25 Oct 2018
Posts: 69
Location: Oldenburg
Posted: 26.03.2019 - 08:18 Post subject: Bridge Strike: River Raid Clone für den Amiga
"Bridge Strike" ist ein kommerzieller Clone des populären 8-Bit-Klassikers "River Raid". Das Spiel kann als digitale Version (ISO + ADF) für 11 Euro über amiga.net.pl bezogen werden.
Wer etwas Handfestes möchte hat die Wahl zwischen einer boxed Version auf CD mit einem Sticker für 14 Euro oder einer boxed Version mit CD, Floppies, Sticker und Poster für 17 Euro. Für die Boxed-Varianten fallen zusätzlich noch Versandkosten an.
Das Spiel benötigt mindestens einen Amiga mit OCS-Chipsatz, jedoch eine 14 MHz CPU sowie 1 MB Chip und 1 MB Fast RAM.
amiga.net.pl Shop: https://amiga.net.pl/index.php?kwt=4191&lng=eng
