AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40780
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 25.03.2019 - 14:12 Post subject: Amigatronics "Virtual" Interview mit Paolo Cattani
Amigatronics schreibt:
Wir haben das Vergnügen, den Ersteller des besten F1-Simulators (Virtual GP) für Amiga, Paolo Cattani, zu interviewen.
Paolo ist ein vielseitiger Programmierer, schreibt in Basic, C oder ASM, Grafiker, ist Musiker und Simulationsexperte.
Paolo hat uns nicht nur dieses Interview gegeben, sondern auch ein exklusives kleines oder großes "Geschenk" für die Amiga-Community.
https://amigatronics.wordpress.com/2019/03/24/amigatronics-virtual-interview-with-paolo-cattani-the-alien-bonus/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
