|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2960
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 20.01.2019 - 13:53 Post subject: Simple SMBFS GUI V0.9 erschienen
|
|
|
18.01.2019 Simple SMBFS GUI V0.9 erschienen
http://os4depot.net/?function=showfile&file=network/server/remote/simplesmbfsgui.lha
Im OS4Depot hat Sinan Gurkan eine einfache GUI für Olaf Barthels SMBFS (ein SMB-Dateisystem-Wrapper für AmigaOS mit dem AmiTCP V3 API) erstellt.
Das Archiv wird mit einem Installer-Skript geliefert. Installieren Sie die SimpleSMBFS-GUI in das Verzeichnis wo smbfs liegt.
Die ausführbare Datei befindet sich oder stellt sicher, dass smbfs in C abgelegt wird: (SYS: C /).
Wenn Sie Simple SMBFS GUI ausführen, geben Sie bitte die Details ein:
Username => Administrator Benutzername für die Samba-Freigabe
Passwort => Administratorkennwort für Samba-Freigabe
Remote Server => IP-Adresse des Remote-Computers (Sie können auch den Computernamen eingeben (wie DELLPC e.t.c) aber das geht nicht immer .
Shared Folder => Name des Ordners auf dem Remote-Computer
Simple SMBFS GUI verwendet Reaction und erfordert AmigaOS 4.1. Getestet auf einem X5000 und A1222.
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum