Amiga Future

Simple SMBFS GUI V0.9 erschienen

 
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
HelmutH
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2960
Location: 46047 Oberhausen

PostPosted: 20.01.2019 - 13:53    Post subject: Simple SMBFS GUI V0.9 erschienen


18.01.2019 Simple SMBFS GUI V0.9 erschienen

http://os4depot.net/?function=showfile&file=network/server/remote/simplesmbfsgui.lha

Im OS4Depot hat Sinan Gurkan eine einfache GUI für Olaf Barthels SMBFS (ein SMB-Dateisystem-Wrapper für AmigaOS mit dem AmiTCP V3 API) erstellt.

Das Archiv wird mit einem Installer-Skript geliefert. Installieren Sie die SimpleSMBFS-GUI in das Verzeichnis wo smbfs liegt.
Die ausführbare Datei befindet sich oder stellt sicher, dass smbfs in C abgelegt wird: (SYS: C /).

Wenn Sie Simple SMBFS GUI ausführen, geben Sie bitte die Details ein:

Username => Administrator Benutzername für die Samba-Freigabe
Passwort => Administratorkennwort für Samba-Freigabe
Remote Server => IP-Adresse des Remote-Computers (Sie können auch den Computernamen eingeben (wie DELLPC e.t.c) aber das geht nicht immer .
Shared Folder => Name des Ordners auf dem Remote-Computer

Simple SMBFS GUI verwendet Reaction und erfordert AmigaOS 4.1. Getestet auf einem X5000 und A1222.
