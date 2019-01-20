|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2958
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 20.01.2019 - 13:19 Post subject: Hollywood Anwendung: VAMP V2.10 erschienen
20.01.2019 VAMP V2.10 erschienen
Es gibt eine neue Version von VAMP mit diesen Änderungen:
- Fortsetzung der Behebung alter Fehler.
- Glättung: Option OFF/ON hinzugefügt.
Versionen für OS3, OS4, MOS ,AROS und Win/Win64 stehen zur Verfügung.
http://www.morguesoft.eu/Paginas/vamp.htm#
