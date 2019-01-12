Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40407
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 19.01.2019 - 09:08    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

No Second Prize ASM 12/92     18.01.2019
Dusk of the Gods ASM 2/93     18.01.2019
Amazon: Guardians of Eden ASM 2/93     18.01.2019
Lords of Time: Adventure on a Grandscale ASM 2/93     18.01.2019
Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders ASM 2/93     18.01.2019
Hoyle Classic Card Games ASM 8/93     18.01.2019
Inca ASM 10/93     18.01.2019
Video Speedway ASM 10/93     18.01.2019
Sargon Chess ASM 10/93     18.01.2019
Alien Gate ASM 10/93     18.01.2019
Victor Loomes ASM 10/93     18.01.2019
Computer Flohmarkt 1/90     18.01.2019
Computer Flohmarkt 3/90     18.01.2019
Computer Flohmarkt 5/90     18.01.2019
Amiga Future Nr. 136     13.01.2019
KGB ASM 11/92     13.01.2019
Temple of Apshai Trilogy ASM 11/92     13.01.2019
Curse of Enchantia ASM 11/92     13.01.2019
Hexuma: Das Auge Des Kal ASM 11/92     13.01.2019
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ASM 12/92     13.01.2019
Rookies ASM 12/92     13.01.2019
Super Gem'Z ASM 12/92     13.01.2019
Quest for Glory III: Wages of War ASM 12/92     13.01.2019
Vision: The 5 Dimension Utopia ASM 12/92     13.01.2019
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning ASM 12/92     13.01.2019
Alone in the Dark ASM 12/92     13.01.2019
Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender ASM 12/92     13.01.2019
Summer Challenge ASM 12/92     13.01.2019
Farming Simulator Lotek64 Nr. 58     12.01.2019
BioMetal Video Games 9/93     12.01.2019
Bubsy: In Krallende Begegnungen der pelzigen Art Video Games 9/93     12.01.2019
Mario wird vermisst! Video Games 9/93     12.01.2019
Shadowrun (SNES) Video Games 9/93     12.01.2019
GP-1 Video Games 9/93     12.01.2019
Super Off Road: The Baja Video Games 9/93     12.01.2019
Smash Tennis Video Games 9/93     12.01.2019
Pro Sport Hockey Video Games 9/93     12.01.2019
Hyper V-Ball Video Games 9/93     12.01.2019
Rocket Knight Adventures Video Games 9/93     12.01.2019
Fantastic Dizzy Video Games 9/93     12.01.2019
Snow Bros. Video Games 9/93     12.01.2019
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
