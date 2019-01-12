User
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40407
Location: Übersee
Posted: 19.01.2019 - 09:08 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
No Second Prize
ASM 12/92 18.01.2019
Dusk of the Gods
ASM 2/93 18.01.2019
Amazon: Guardians of Eden
ASM 2/93 18.01.2019
Lords of Time: Adventure on a Grandscale
ASM 2/93 18.01.2019
Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
ASM 2/93 18.01.2019
Hoyle Classic Card Games
ASM 8/93 18.01.2019
Inca
ASM 10/93 18.01.2019
Video Speedway
ASM 10/93 18.01.2019
Sargon Chess
ASM 10/93 18.01.2019
Alien Gate
ASM 10/93 18.01.2019
Victor Loomes
ASM 10/93 18.01.2019
Computer Flohmarkt 1/90
18.01.2019
Computer Flohmarkt 3/90
18.01.2019
Computer Flohmarkt 5/90
18.01.2019
Amiga Future Nr. 136
13.01.2019
KGB
ASM 11/92 13.01.2019
Temple of Apshai Trilogy
ASM 11/92 13.01.2019
Curse of Enchantia
ASM 11/92 13.01.2019
Hexuma: Das Auge Des Kal
ASM 11/92 13.01.2019
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
ASM 12/92 13.01.2019
Rookies
ASM 12/92 13.01.2019
Super Gem'Z
ASM 12/92 13.01.2019
Quest for Glory III: Wages of War
ASM 12/92 13.01.2019
Vision: The 5 Dimension Utopia
ASM 12/92 13.01.2019
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning
ASM 12/92 13.01.2019
Alone in the Dark
ASM 12/92 13.01.2019
Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
ASM 12/92 13.01.2019
Summer Challenge
ASM 12/92 13.01.2019
Farming Simulator
Lotek64 Nr. 58 12.01.2019
BioMetal
Video Games 9/93 12.01.2019
Bubsy: In Krallende Begegnungen der pelzigen Art
Video Games 9/93 12.01.2019
Mario wird vermisst!
Video Games 9/93 12.01.2019
Shadowrun (SNES)
Video Games 9/93 12.01.2019
GP-1
Video Games 9/93 12.01.2019
Super Off Road: The Baja
Video Games 9/93 12.01.2019
Smash Tennis
Video Games 9/93 12.01.2019
Pro Sport Hockey
Video Games 9/93 12.01.2019
Hyper V-Ball
Video Games 9/93 12.01.2019
Rocket Knight Adventures
Video Games 9/93 12.01.2019
Fantastic Dizzy
Video Games 9/93 12.01.2019
Snow Bros.
Video Games 9/93 12.01.2019
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
