Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40407
Location: Übersee
Posted: 19.01.2019 - 09:08 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Wings Of Fury - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wings Of Fury - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Typhoon Thompson In Search For The Sea Child - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Shufflepuck Cafe - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Prince Of Persia - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Prince Of Persia - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Prince Of Persia - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Prince Of Persia - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Joan Of Arc: Siege & The Sword / Joan Of Arc / Juana De Arco - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Aussie Joker Poker: A Gambling Game Of Skill & Chance / Joker Poker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Championship Shooting / Sport - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Golden Gate Crew (GGC) [HL-Informatik] - Update the developer page
Worldwide Hunting - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Worldwide Hunting - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Worldwide Hunting - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gateway Y - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Master Of The Town - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
