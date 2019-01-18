|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40393
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 18.01.2019 - 10:58 Post subject: Radio Paralax: RetroVision - Plug & Play #83
Radio Paralax schreibt:
Die nächste Ausgabe gibt es diesen Samstag, den 19.1. ab 20:00 Uhr. Spielevorschläge können wie immer in unseren Forum oder wänhrend der Livesendung in der Grußbox abgegeben werden.
Ich hoffe wir sehen uns wieder an gewohnter Stelle im Chat.
Link zum Videostream: https://www.radio-paralax.de/videostream-chat-wide/
Viel Spaß und Gute Unterhaltung!
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
