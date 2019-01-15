|
View previous topic :: View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40389
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 15.01.2019 - 16:18 Post subject: Amiga Games List aktualisiert
Die seit April 1991 von David 'Daff' Brunet gepflegte Amiga Games List wurde aktualisiert und am 14. Januar in der 48. Ausgabe veröffentlicht.
Neben verschiedenen Neuerungen und Korrekturen wurden alle im Jahr 2018 veröffentlichten oder aktualisierten Spiele hinzugefügt.
Die Gesamtzahl erreichte also 12.904 Einträge:
- 11334 Spiele
- 327 Erweiterungen oder Daten-Disketten
- 145 Spiel/Level Editoren
- 98 Interpreter
Die vollständige Liste, ihre Geschichte und Statistiken findet Ihr unter:
http://obligement.free.fr/articles/listejeuxamiga.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top
PDF
