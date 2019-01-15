|
osz
Amiga Future Redaktion
Joined: 25 Oct 2018
Posts: 53
Location: Oldenburg
Posted: 15.01.2019 - 14:26 Post subject: Magic Cards: 19 Patience/Solitaire Spiele für 68k Amigas
"Magic Cards" ist eine ehemals von Frank Przybylski und Stefan Przybylski (PRZsoft) kommerziell vertriebene Sammlung an 19 Patience/Solitaire Spielen für 68k Amigas. Mit Version 1.02 ist nun eine uneingeschränkte Version von Magic Cards im Aminet hochgeladen worden. Das Spiel ist sowohl auf Deutsch wie auch auf Englisch verfügbar.
Download: http://aminet.net/package/game/think/Magic_Cards_final
