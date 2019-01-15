Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE
Language:

 

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Privacy Policy

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40387
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 15.01.2019 - 10:20    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Quote
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

MsMadLemon: PSU assembly part 1: Amiga Meanwell PSUs

My first video of the year, I start it off with power ;o)
I assemble two Amiga PSUs using the Meanwell RT-65B Power supplies I got from Aliexpress.
I go through the case modding as well as spray painting them, each for friends of mine:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jsNhNJKEw4


Sword of Sodan (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

Sword of Sodan is a side scrolling hack 'em up from 1989, with huge sprites, and collectable powerups. It got a roasting on the A500 thanks to jerky scrolling and clunky controls, so lets see if the game plays any better with a real CPU behind it.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Bh5iANPGhg


Thomaniac: #998 Zock' mal wieder...Mortal Kombat 2: Wenn das Laden länger als das Gameplay dauert...[Amiga]

Heute schaue ich mir Mortal Combat 2 auf dem Amiga 2000 an. Bin mir gar nicht mehr so sicher, ob ich das damals auf dem Amiga mal gezockt habe. Jedenfalls finde ich das Game ziemlich schwer und bin entsprechend schnell Chancenlos.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSyzwq-iNRM


MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #085 Vampire (Apollo Accelerators)

Das Team Apollo hat mit dem "68080-Core" den, so bezeichnen sie ihn zumindest, legitimen Nachfolger des 68060er Prozessors entwickelt und in einen FPGA-Chip gepackt. Ausgestattet mit den Ingredienzien eines modernen Prozessors, sowie dem bemerkenswerten "SAGA-Chipsatz" entstand die Vampire-Turbokarte.
Ein teuflisch performantes Teil, an dessen Genen sich jedoch die Gemüter erhitzen.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62fogx0LKb0


Thomaniac: #999 Ambermoon Folge 91: Das Hexenhaus [Amiga]

Nach langem Umherirren finden wir endlich das Hexenhaus auf Meras Insel!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvREdkgMdBg


Thomaniac: #1000 Zock' mal wieder...Tanks Furry: Panzer Schlacht gegen hochintelligente Gegner ?[Amiga]

Boah! Schon sage und schreibe 1000 Gaming Videos! Krass
Darum seht Ihr heute mal ein schönes Amiga Video zu einem relativ neuen Homebrew Game.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpqDF1RSpJY
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website ICQ Number
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT - 11 Hours
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Privacy Policy
Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold