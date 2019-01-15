|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40387
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 15.01.2019 - 10:20 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
MsMadLemon: PSU assembly part 1: Amiga Meanwell PSUs
My first video of the year, I start it off with power ;o)
I assemble two Amiga PSUs using the Meanwell RT-65B Power supplies I got from Aliexpress.
I go through the case modding as well as spray painting them, each for friends of mine:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jsNhNJKEw4
Sword of Sodan (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
Sword of Sodan is a side scrolling hack 'em up from 1989, with huge sprites, and collectable powerups. It got a roasting on the A500 thanks to jerky scrolling and clunky controls, so lets see if the game plays any better with a real CPU behind it.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Bh5iANPGhg
Thomaniac: #998 Zock' mal wieder...Mortal Kombat 2: Wenn das Laden länger als das Gameplay dauert...[Amiga]
Heute schaue ich mir Mortal Combat 2 auf dem Amiga 2000 an. Bin mir gar nicht mehr so sicher, ob ich das damals auf dem Amiga mal gezockt habe. Jedenfalls finde ich das Game ziemlich schwer und bin entsprechend schnell Chancenlos.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSyzwq-iNRM
MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #085 Vampire (Apollo Accelerators)
Das Team Apollo hat mit dem "68080-Core" den, so bezeichnen sie ihn zumindest, legitimen Nachfolger des 68060er Prozessors entwickelt und in einen FPGA-Chip gepackt. Ausgestattet mit den Ingredienzien eines modernen Prozessors, sowie dem bemerkenswerten "SAGA-Chipsatz" entstand die Vampire-Turbokarte.
Ein teuflisch performantes Teil, an dessen Genen sich jedoch die Gemüter erhitzen.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62fogx0LKb0
Thomaniac: #999 Ambermoon Folge 91: Das Hexenhaus [Amiga]
Nach langem Umherirren finden wir endlich das Hexenhaus auf Meras Insel!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvREdkgMdBg
Thomaniac: #1000 Zock' mal wieder...Tanks Furry: Panzer Schlacht gegen hochintelligente Gegner ?[Amiga]
Boah! Schon sage und schreibe 1000 Gaming Videos! Krass
Darum seht Ihr heute mal ein schönes Amiga Video zu einem relativ neuen Homebrew Game.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpqDF1RSpJY
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
