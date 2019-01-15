AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 40387

Location: Übersee







Posted: 15.01.2019 - 10:20 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



MsMadLemon: PSU assembly part 1: Amiga Meanwell PSUs



My first video of the year, I start it off with power ;o)

I assemble two Amiga PSUs using the Meanwell RT-65B Power supplies I got from Aliexpress.

I go through the case modding as well as spray painting them, each for friends of mine:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jsNhNJKEw4





Sword of Sodan (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com



Sword of Sodan is a side scrolling hack 'em up from 1989, with huge sprites, and collectable powerups. It got a roasting on the A500 thanks to jerky scrolling and clunky controls, so lets see if the game plays any better with a real CPU behind it.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Bh5iANPGhg





Thomaniac: #998 Zock' mal wieder...Mortal Kombat 2: Wenn das Laden länger als das Gameplay dauert...[Amiga]



Heute schaue ich mir Mortal Combat 2 auf dem Amiga 2000 an. Bin mir gar nicht mehr so sicher, ob ich das damals auf dem Amiga mal gezockt habe. Jedenfalls finde ich das Game ziemlich schwer und bin entsprechend schnell Chancenlos.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSyzwq-iNRM





MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #085 Vampire (Apollo Accelerators)



Das Team Apollo hat mit dem "68080-Core" den, so bezeichnen sie ihn zumindest, legitimen Nachfolger des 68060er Prozessors entwickelt und in einen FPGA-Chip gepackt. Ausgestattet mit den Ingredienzien eines modernen Prozessors, sowie dem bemerkenswerten "SAGA-Chipsatz" entstand die Vampire-Turbokarte.

Ein teuflisch performantes Teil, an dessen Genen sich jedoch die Gemüter erhitzen.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62fogx0LKb0





Thomaniac: #999 Ambermoon Folge 91: Das Hexenhaus [Amiga]



Nach langem Umherirren finden wir endlich das Hexenhaus auf Meras Insel!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvREdkgMdBg





Thomaniac: #1000 Zock' mal wieder...Tanks Furry: Panzer Schlacht gegen hochintelligente Gegner ?[Amiga]



Boah! Schon sage und schreibe 1000 Gaming Videos! Krass

Darum seht Ihr heute mal ein schönes Amiga Video zu einem relativ neuen Homebrew Game.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpqDF1RSpJY

_________________

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP