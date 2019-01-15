|
osz
Amiga Future Redaktion
Joined: 25 Oct 2018
Posts: 51
Location: Oldenburg
Posted: 15.01.2019 - 09:09 Post subject: RedPill in Version 0.6.10 verfügbar
Nachdem es bereits kurz vor Weihnachten ein Update gab ist seit wenigen Tagen Version 0.6.10 der Spiele-Entwicklungsumgebung "RedPill" verfügbar. Die Software hat einige Fehlerbehebungen sowie zahlreiche Verbesserungen erfahren. Einen Download und Details zu den Änderungen in der aktuellen Version gibt es auf der Facebook-Seite des Projektes.
RedPill 0.6.10 Download und Informationen: https://www.facebook.com/groups/redpillgamecreator/permalink/2297469650497600/
