Posted: 15.01.2019 - 08:50 Post subject: ProtoType: R-Type Remake für OS4
"ProtoType" ist ein R-Type-Remake von Dark Castle Software. Das Spiel ist als Download für AmigaOS 4 über das OS4depot.net möglich. Außerdem ist eine Version für Linux, OpenPandora und ODROID verfügbar. Der Quellcode des Spiels kann zusätzlich über GitHub bezogen werden.
