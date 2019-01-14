|
AndreasM
Posted: 14.01.2019 - 15:45 Post subject: C64: Digital Talks Ausgabe 104 erschienen
Das Digital Talk Team schreibt:
Ho ho ho...
unsere Weihnachtsausgabe 104 der Digital Talk ist soeben erschienen. Freut euch auf viele Spieletests, einem Gaming-Special inkl. Interviews, sowie weiteren interessanten Themen rund um euren 64kbyter und auch ein klein wenig darüber hinaus.
Viel Spaß beim Schmökern und frohe Weihnachten euch allen,
Trixter im Namen des gesamten Teams
http://nemesiz4ever.de/digitaltalk/
Mirror: https://www.amigafuture.de/downloads.php?cat=69
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
