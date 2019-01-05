Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40374
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 12.01.2019 - 10:24    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Joystick: Gravis Gamepad Pro USB     09.01.2019
CD32 Scene Nr. 1 Erstausgabe     09.01.2019
FREEZE64 Nr. 21     09.01.2019
FREEZE64 Nr. 22     09.01.2019
FREEZE64 Nr. 23     09.01.2019
Fusion Nr. 2     09.01.2019
Lotek64 Nr. 58     09.01.2019
Gem'X ASM 4/91     05.01.2019
Soul Crystal ASM 5/91     05.01.2019
Soul Crystal ASM 3/92     05.01.2019
Lost Patrol, The ASM 4/91     05.01.2019
Loopz ASM 4/91     05.01.2019
Rings of Medusa II: The Return of Medusa ASM 5/91     05.01.2019
Bleifuss PC Games 1/96     05.01.2019
Cover: Novastorm     05.01.2019
Cover: HardBall!     05.01.2019
Cover: Farming Simulator     05.01.2019
Cover: Space Moguls     05.01.2019
Cover: Heroes of Gorluth     05.01.2019
Cover: Tales Of Gorluth     05.01.2019
Cover: Spider City     05.01.2019
Artikel: Mehr Power für den PC Play Time 4/95     05.01.2019
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
