Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40374
Location: Übersee
Posted: 12.01.2019 - 10:24 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Bolo MrÃ³wkojad - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1997
Bolo MrÃ³wkojad - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1997
Bolo MrÃ³wkojad - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Bolo MrÃ³wkojad - Upload 5 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Shadow Warriors - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Shadow Warriors - Upload 6 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Alert X - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Alert X - Upload 5 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
9 Lives - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
9 Lives - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cliffhanger - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cliffhanger - Upload 15 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Alcatraz - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Alcatraz - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Aussie Joker Poker: A Gambling Game Of Skill & Chance / Joker Poker - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Risk: A Gambling Game Of Skill & Chance - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Jenny Flatow (nÃ©e Turner) - Update the artist page
Joker - Update the developer page
Joker - Update the publisher page
Carlos Del Alamo (Estrayk/Capsule^Darkness^PDX) - Update the artist page
Tales From Heaven - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 2000
Megafortress: Flight Of The Old Dog - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, RTG - 1992
Megafortress: Operation Sledgehammer - Mission Disk One, Middle East / Megafortress: Operation Sledgehammer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, RTG - 1992
Graphic Expressions - Update the developer page
Cisco Heat - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cisco Heat - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Armour-Geddon - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Armour-Geddon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Woodys World - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Woodys World - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
