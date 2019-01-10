|
Posted: 10.01.2019 - 13:44 Post subject: "Hydra Castle Labyrinth" Portierung für OS4
"Hydra Castle Labyrinth" wurde ursprünglich von E. Hashimoto (im Internet auch bekannt als "Buster") im Stil der klassischen Platformer-Spiele geschrieben und ist im Jahre 2012 vom RGCD Kollektiv mittels Patch weitestgehend in die englische Sprache übersetzt worden. Nun ist auf OS4depot.net eine Portierung des Spiels für das AmigaOS 4 erschienen.
Für die Wiedergabe der Spielenmusik wird allerdings noch das ebenfalls im OS4depot verfügbare TiMidity-Paket benötigt.
Download: http://os4depot.net/?function=showfile&file=game/platform/hydracastlelabyrinth.lha
