AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40346
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 05.01.2019 - 12:41    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Artikel: 3DO Blaster Power Play 1/95     01.01.2019
Werbung: Vampire's Empire     01.01.2019
Bedlam (GO!) ASM 3/88     01.01.2019
Discovery (C64) ASM 3/88     01.01.2019
Little Green Man ASM 3/88     01.01.2019
Vampire's Empire ASM 3/88     01.01.2019
Energy Warrior ASM 3/88     01.01.2019
Aliens versus Predator (1999) Power Play 5/99     01.01.2019
Lander Power Play 5/99     01.01.2019
Commandos: Im Auftrag der Ehre Power Play 5/99     01.01.2019
Siedler III, Die: Mission CD Power Play 5/99     01.01.2019
Blaze & Blade: Eternal Quest Power Play 5/99     01.01.2019
Viva Fussball Power Play 5/99     01.01.2019
Warzone 2100 Power Play 5/99     01.01.2019
Incredible Crash Dummies, The Video Games 8/93     31.12.2018
Talespin Video Games 8/93     31.12.2018
Superman: The Man of Steel (Sega) Video Games 8/93     31.12.2018
Batman Returns (Sega) Video Games 9/93     31.12.2018
Time Gal Video Games 9/93     31.12.2018
Ecco the Dolphin Video Games 9/93     31.12.2018
Jaguar XJ220 Video Games 9/93     31.12.2018
Thunder Storm FX Video Games 9/93     31.12.2018
After Burner III Video Games 9/93     31.12.2018
Super Bomberman Video Games 9/93     31.12.2018
Super Turrican Video Games 9/93     31.12.2018
Alien vs. Predator (SNES) Video Games 9/93     31.12.2018
Battletoads Video Games 9/93     31.12.2018
Wolfchild Video Games 9/93     31.12.2018
Star Wars - X-Wing PC Games 5/93     29.12.2018
TFX: Tactical Fighter Experiment PC Games 12/93     29.12.2018
Strike Commander PC Games 7/93     29.12.2018
Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger PC Games 2/95     29.12.2018
Tecmo World Cup '93 Video Games 8/93     29.12.2018
Micro Machines Video Games 8/93     29.12.2018
Quattro Sports Video Games 8/93     29.12.2018
Alfred Chicken Video Games 8/93     29.12.2018
Cool World Video Games 8/93     29.12.2018
Trip World Video Games 8/93     29.12.2018
Populous Video Games 8/93     29.12.2018
Global Gladiators Video Games 8/93     29.12.2018
Double Dragon Video Games 8/93     29.12.2018
Computer Persönlich 12/90     29.12.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
