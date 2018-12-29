User
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40346
Location: Übersee
Posted: 05.01.2019 - 12:41 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Artikel: 3DO Blaster
Power Play 1/95 01.01.2019
Werbung: Vampire's Empire
01.01.2019
Bedlam (GO!)
ASM 3/88 01.01.2019
Discovery (C64)
ASM 3/88 01.01.2019
Little Green Man
ASM 3/88 01.01.2019
Vampire's Empire
ASM 3/88 01.01.2019
Energy Warrior
ASM 3/88 01.01.2019
Aliens versus Predator (1999)
Power Play 5/99 01.01.2019
Lander
Power Play 5/99 01.01.2019
Commandos: Im Auftrag der Ehre
Power Play 5/99 01.01.2019
Siedler III, Die: Mission CD
Power Play 5/99 01.01.2019
Blaze & Blade: Eternal Quest
Power Play 5/99 01.01.2019
Viva Fussball
Power Play 5/99 01.01.2019
Warzone 2100
Power Play 5/99 01.01.2019
Incredible Crash Dummies, The
Video Games 8/93 31.12.2018
Talespin
Video Games 8/93 31.12.2018
Superman: The Man of Steel (Sega)
Video Games 8/93 31.12.2018
Batman Returns (Sega)
Video Games 9/93 31.12.2018
Time Gal
Video Games 9/93 31.12.2018
Ecco the Dolphin
Video Games 9/93 31.12.2018
Jaguar XJ220
Video Games 9/93 31.12.2018
Thunder Storm FX
Video Games 9/93 31.12.2018
After Burner III
Video Games 9/93 31.12.2018
Super Bomberman
Video Games 9/93 31.12.2018
Super Turrican
Video Games 9/93 31.12.2018
Alien vs. Predator (SNES)
Video Games 9/93 31.12.2018
Battletoads
Video Games 9/93 31.12.2018
Wolfchild
Video Games 9/93 31.12.2018
Star Wars - X-Wing
PC Games 5/93 29.12.2018
TFX: Tactical Fighter Experiment
PC Games 12/93 29.12.2018
Strike Commander
PC Games 7/93 29.12.2018
Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger
PC Games 2/95 29.12.2018
Tecmo World Cup '93
Video Games 8/93 29.12.2018
Micro Machines
Video Games 8/93 29.12.2018
Quattro Sports
Video Games 8/93 29.12.2018
Alfred Chicken
Video Games 8/93 29.12.2018
Cool World
Video Games 8/93 29.12.2018
Trip World
Video Games 8/93 29.12.2018
Populous
Video Games 8/93 29.12.2018
Global Gladiators
Video Games 8/93 29.12.2018
Double Dragon
Video Games 8/93 29.12.2018
Computer Persönlich 12/90
29.12.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
