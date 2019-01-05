|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40346
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 05.01.2019 - 12:41 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Prehistorik - [improved] - (Titus) added support for CDTV version, rebuilt with latest kickemu - Info
Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade - [improved] - (Lucasfilm Games) support for CDTV version added - Info
Breakout Revolution - [new] - (Oliver Michel) done by JOTD - Info
Loom - [updated] - (Lucasfilm Games) added support for CDTV version - Info
Bubble And Squeak - [improved] - (Audiogenic) improved keyboard handling, emulation fixes - Info
Wonderdog - [improved] - (Core Design) added levelskip, fixed in-game keys - Info
Shadow of the Beast - [updated] - (Psygnosis) install script fixed, allows to end death sequence - Info - Image
Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom - [fixed] - (Lucasfilm Games/Atari/Mindscape) install script corrected, old slave removed - Info
