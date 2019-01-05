|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40346
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 05.01.2019 - 12:41 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Graphic Expressions - Update the developer page
Cisco Heat - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cisco Heat - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Armour-Geddon - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Armour-Geddon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Woodys World - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Woodys World - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Arabian Nights - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Jimmy White's 'Whirlwind' Snooker / 3D Snooker / 147 / Archer MacLean's 147 3D Snooker - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jimmy White's 'Whirlwind' Snooker / 3D Snooker / 147 / Archer MacLean's 147 3D Snooker - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Archer MacLean's Pool / Pool (Virgin) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jimmy White's 'Whirlwind' Snooker / 3D Snooker / 147 / Archer MacLean's 147 3D Snooker - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jimmy White's 'Whirlwind' Snooker / 3D Snooker / 147 / Archer MacLean's 147 3D Snooker - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Archer MacLean's Pool / Pool (Virgin) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Archer MacLean's Le Billard AmÃ©ricain / Billard Americain - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Archer MacLean's Pool / Pool (Virgin) - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
James D. Sachs (Jim Sachs) - Update the Artist photo comments
James D. Sachs (Jim Sachs) - Upload 6 Artist photo pictures
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum