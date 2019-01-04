Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Amiga Future

MUIBase V4.1 erschienen

 
Author Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
AFF Profi


Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2954
Location: 46047 Oberhausen

   germany
PostPosted: 04.01.2019 - 23:29    Post subject: MUIBase V4.1 erschienen
04.01.2019 MUIBase V4.1 erschienen

http://muibase.sourceforge.net/

Steffen Gutmann hat am 22.12.2018 eine neue Version von MUIBase erstellt.

Neue Funktionen seit der V4.0 sind:

- Verbesserte Ladezeiten beim Neuladen eines Projekts, indem für jeden Datensatz eine Versionsnummer gespeichert wird.
- Neues Demo-Projekt Main.mb von Harold Kinds.
- Erlaubt PRINT und PRINTF in Funktionen die keine Seiteneffekte erlauben.
Dies ist nützlich für die Fehlersuche in solchen Funktionen.
- Unterstütze Drag n'Drop im Struktureditor in Qt für Windows, Mac und Linux.
- Aktualisierung von MUIbase für Windows auf Qt 5.11.3 und Mac auf Qt 5.10.1.
- Benutze Textinput.mcc anstatt BetterString.mcc auf MorphOS.
- Neue (unvollständige) spanische Katalogübersetzung.
- Mehrere Fehlerbereinigungen.
