Posted: 02.01.2019 - 11:03 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement
Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.
- November/December 2018 news.
- Old articles from Amiga News Tech n°20 to 23 : File: the CIAs, Tutorial: Basic utilization of Link 5.10, Programming: C - proportional gadgets, Programming: AMOS - music banks, Review: GFA Basic Compiler, File: 68000 instructions, Programming: C - screen opening with intuition.library, Interview with Frank Ostrowski, etc.
- Interview with Artur Gadawski (Retro 7-bit).
- Interview with Glenn Corpes (Syndicate and Populous developer).
- Review of Happiga 1.4.3 (update).
- Comparative: file systems on MorphOS.
- File: Digital Creations et Progressive Image Technology.
- File: ordered dithering in printing (update).
- File: errors and problems in cracked versions of Amiga games.
- DIY: Pimp my Pegasos (personnalization of my Pegasos).
- Tutorial: installation and utilization of WHDLOpener.
- Tutorial: use a CD reader on AmigaOS 1.3.
- Special quizz about Digita International.
Article in english:
- Interview with Artur Gadawski (Retro 7-bit).
http://obligement.free.fr
News verfasst von: daff
News URL: http://obligement.free.fr/
News Quelle: Daid Brunet
URL der Quelle: http://obligement.free.fr/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Chefredaktion Amiga Future