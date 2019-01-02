AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 40330

Location: Übersee







Posted: 02.01.2019 - 11:03 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement



Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.



- November/December 2018 news.

- Old articles from Amiga News Tech n°20 to 23 : File: the CIAs, Tutorial: Basic utilization of Link 5.10, Programming: C - proportional gadgets, Programming: AMOS - music banks, Review: GFA Basic Compiler, File: 68000 instructions, Programming: C - screen opening with intuition.library, Interview with Frank Ostrowski, etc.

- Interview with Artur Gadawski (Retro 7-bit).

- Interview with Glenn Corpes (Syndicate and Populous developer).

- Review of Happiga 1.4.3 (update).

- Comparative: file systems on MorphOS.

- File: Digital Creations et Progressive Image Technology.

- File: ordered dithering in printing (update).

- File: errors and problems in cracked versions of Amiga games.

- DIY: Pimp my Pegasos (personnalization of my Pegasos).

- Tutorial: installation and utilization of WHDLOpener.

- Tutorial: use a CD reader on AmigaOS 1.3.

- Special quizz about Digita International.



Article in english:



- Interview with Artur Gadawski (Retro 7-bit).



http://obligement.free.fr



____________________



News verfasst von: daff

News URL: http://obligement.free.fr/

News Quelle: Daid Brunet

URL der Quelle: http://obligement.free.fr/

_________________

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP