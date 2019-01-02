Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Amiga Future

Neue Artikel auf Obligement

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40330
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 02.01.2019 - 11:03    Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement


Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.

- November/December 2018 news.
- Old articles from Amiga News Tech n°20 to 23 : File: the CIAs, Tutorial: Basic utilization of Link 5.10, Programming: C - proportional gadgets, Programming: AMOS - music banks, Review: GFA Basic Compiler, File: 68000 instructions, Programming: C - screen opening with intuition.library, Interview with Frank Ostrowski, etc.
- Interview with Artur Gadawski (Retro 7-bit).
- Interview with Glenn Corpes (Syndicate and Populous developer).
- Review of Happiga 1.4.3 (update).
- Comparative: file systems on MorphOS.
- File: Digital Creations et Progressive Image Technology.
- File: ordered dithering in printing (update).
- File: errors and problems in cracked versions of Amiga games.
- DIY: Pimp my Pegasos (personnalization of my Pegasos).
- Tutorial: installation and utilization of WHDLOpener.
- Tutorial: use a CD reader on AmigaOS 1.3.
- Special quizz about Digita International.

Article in english:

- Interview with Artur Gadawski (Retro 7-bit).

http://obligement.free.fr

____________________

News verfasst von: daff
News URL: http://obligement.free.fr/
News Quelle: Daid Brunet
URL der Quelle: http://obligement.free.fr/
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
