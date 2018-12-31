AndreasM

Posted: 31.12.2018 - 11:22 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Ravi Abbott: Amiga Laptop Project - Part 2



We continue our crazy project to create a portable battery powered Amiga Laptop alongside Howard from Dubious Engineering. This project is just for fun but something I have always wanted to do. Hopefully we can come up with something really cool!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpza6UPX6O8





MsMadLemon: Nostalgia Time Holiday Special 2018 - Amiga, C64 and Spectrum



A few games for Xmas 2018's Nostaliga time Holiday Special! And this time we have Speccy games as well as Amiga and C64 games!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77AqukY-VKM





LemonTubeAmiga: Mandala (Amiga, 1986) - The First Motion Sensing (Eye-toy/Kinect) System



Today, we imagine technology is at its very peak, with touch screens and wireless connections, but back in 1986, a small company from Toronto created an NTSC interactive VR system, which came as a package for $15,000. Only for the Commodore Amiga!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6xHpyJQ6GQ





Thomaniac: #978 Ambermoon Folge 88: Was ist im Sarg? / Die Bibliothek von Newlake [Amiga]



Heute wird das Rätsel um den Sarg in der Gruft von Newlake gelöst und wir erkunden die Bibliothek im Ort.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUJTvnPEZpA





LemonTubeAmiga: Amiga History Panel - Amiga 30 California - thanks to Bill Bosari and BIOSJERBIL



Presented here is the Bill Hart and Amiga History Panel sections of the 'After the Banquet' video, recorded during the Amiga 30 event. I only saw this amazing video recently, and I thought many people would be unaware of it. This was edited from a two hour recording, from the end of the show, and you can see the full video - and many hours more! - on the BIOSJERBIL channel.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxDMIETTvFk





Ravi Abbott: Monster Joysticks on the Commodore Amiga



I build and take a look at the Fantastic Retro monster Joystick. Its fantastic for the Amiga and very accurate arcade controls.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjSl0oVho7E





MsMadLemon - The Blooper Reel



The blooper reel..A collections of clips all the way from when my channel began, thought i'd end 2018 with this collection of bloopers, blunders and memorable moments of laughter and hysterics.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=543w8fzHwnQ





RETURN-Magazin: CZ Tunes - Turrican II: The Greath Bath (Christmas Edit)



Hier kommt der Weihnachts-Remix der German Remix Group. CZ-Tunes hat sich das bekannte Spiel "Turrican" vorgenommen und aus dem Song "The Great Bath" für die RETURN-Leser einen weihnachtlichen Remix erstellt.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26wt6YbSrqc





Thomaniac: #979 Zock' mal wieder...Gauntlet II: Macht auch auf dem Amiga Spass! [Amiga]



Heute zocke ich ein Ründchen Gauntlet II.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-venKG0_Va4





Road Rash (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com



Road Rash was released on 2 disks and published by Electronic Arts in 1992. Many reviews criticised the game for being slow and not much fun, so lets see if it can redeem itself.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjfFgmXakKE





Thomaniac: #983 Der CD-RumTreiber #12: Aminet 21 Oktober '97 Public Domain Games Part 1 [Amiga 2000]



Heute geht mit der Aminet 21 vom Oktober '97 eine neue CD-Rom an den Start und ich schaue mal wieder, was da so an Public Domain Games drauf sind.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TX_059zZSRw





Thomaniac: #985 Vlog: Das war mein Youtube Jahr 2018!



Im letzten Vlog diesen Jahres lasse ich mein Youtube Jahr 2018 nochmal Revue Passieren.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tu48mY9VK9k





LemonTubeAmiga: [Clip] AMIGArama Podcast: New Years Special!



The AMIGArama Podcast has now been broadcasting for over 60 Episodes, featuring the best (and worst) games the Amiga had to offer, with your host, Lorfarius. We take a moment to look back over those 60 shows, and choose our favourite ones so far.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twdUD0ctU00

