Amiga Future

Bericht und Fotos von der AmiWest

 
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40321
Location: Übersee

Bericht und Fotos von der AmiWest


Unter dem Link findet ihr einige Bilder sowie einen englischen Bericht von der AmiWest 2018.

http://www.dickestel.com/amiwest18.htm
http://amigakit.amiga.store/history/amiwest_2018.html

http://www.amiwest.net/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
